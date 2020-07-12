Ubisoft Forward today from 18:00, follow it with Everyeye, Watch Dogs 2 and free drop!

Share it:

This evening Ubisoft will give us a taste of its games for the next generation of consoles during the Ubisoft Forward show. An event of the important ones, which our editorial staff will follow and comment in Italian live on the Tey channel of Everyeye.

Ubisoft Forward will kick off at 9.00pm tonight July 12th, but our editors will be waiting for you on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it already starting from 18:00, for a long direct with plenty of room for further study. In this way, there will be a way to follow and comment on the pre-show, during which the Ubisoft team will play the new Trackmania, will reveal information on the teammates governed by the AI ​​arriving in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, will analyze the Easter eggs of The Division 2 and will provide some news on Just Dance 2020. From 9:00 pm, ample space will be given to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Far Cry 6, fresh from the announcement and enhanced by the participation of Giancarlo Esposito in the role of the villain.

We are also happy to confirm that Twich Drops are free will also be active on Everyeye's Twitch channel. These are the expected rewards, of which obviously stands out Watch Dogs 2 for PC for free.

Watch Dogs 2 for PC – watch 1 minute

Ubisoft Forward jacket for Watch Dogs Legion – watch 20 minutes

Clothes Case Keys Package for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 – watch 30 minutes

Moon glow, exclusive ax of Assassin's Creed Valhalla – watch 40 minutes

Make sure you have connected correctly your Twitch profile to your personal Uplay account through the official Ubisoft Twitch Drops page, a prerequisite for obtaining them. While you are there, waiting for the event, also take a look at the Ubisoft Forward sales.