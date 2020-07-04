Ubisoft Forward: the scenarios of AC Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion in the teaser of the event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ubisoft social profile curators prepare for the Ubisoft Forward digital event on July 12 with a teaser trailer that captures the scenarios of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

The World Teaser of the French videogame giant opens a double window on the open world universes of AC Valhalla and the new chapter of Watch Dogs, currently being developed at the software houses of Ubisoft Montreal is Ubisoft Toronto (but with the valuable contribution of many other teams within the company).

As suggested by this short video, both Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion will be among the protagonists of the event and, in all probability, will show themselves to the public with gameplay footage that will allow us to paint their playful, graphic and artistic picture before their release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Appointment next July 12, therefore, to find out what is boiling in the pot from the parts of Ubi. of course, the editorial staff of Everyeye.it will follow the digital show scheduled for 9:00 pm of Sunday 12 July to offer you extensive coverage on World Premiere, the announcements and video gameplay provided in Ubisoft Forward.