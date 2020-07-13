Ubisoft Forward: the event is pre-recorded and will not mention harassment allegations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the recent corporate earthquake with the release of three executives from Ubisoft on charges of harassment, representatives of the French gaming giant announced that the digital event Ubisoft Forward is pre-recorded and that, consequently, it will not mention the allegations of abuse.

With a shared message on social networks, Ubisoft representatives specify that "The Ubisoft Forward event comes during a period of major internal changes. Since all content has been pre-recorded, we feel compelled to specify that the problems we are currently facing will not be mentioned directly in the show".

Also through their social profiles, Ubisoft spokesmen specify that "we still have significant work to do and are engaged in this process, we will provide more updates soon".

Looking forward to receive further clarification from the French company on this thorny issue of harassment and abuse from its employees, we invite you to follow Ubisoft Forward with Everyeye on Twitch to get Watch Dogs 2 for free and several Twitch Drops with bonuses that will also involve Assassin's Creed Valhalla, also intended to be shown during the Ubisoft digital show by 9:00 pm of today, Sunday 12 July.