Ubisoft Forward sales: from AC Odyssey to Far Cry 5, discounts up to 85% on many games

While the wait for the Ubisoft Forward event scheduled for this weekend is growing, the French gaming giant organizes sales on its digital store involving many games with discounts up to 85%.

The new promotional initiative of Ubi is already active and will be active until 10:00 am on July 21st, with further surprises that, like that of Watch Dogs 2 for free, should be revealed in coincidence with the Ubisoft Forward event that we remember to be scheduled for 9:00 pm Italian Sunday 12 July.

The video games affected by this new round of discounts are many and embrace the entire catalog of Ubisoft digital experiences. Among the titles offered with a discount that can reach up to 85% on the original price, we point out Far Cry 5 (9 euros), the Ultimate Edition of Ghost Recon Breakpoint (30 euros), the Ultimate Edition of Assassin's Creed Odyssey (37.95 euros), Tom Clancy's The Division 2 with all the contents and bonuses of the expansion Warlords of New York (36 euros), the Gold Edition of The Crew 2 (22.50 euros) and the Deluxe Edition of Rainbow Six Siege (9.90 euros).

Those who want to save further on the purchase price of the games on offer, can receive a extra 20% discount on your cart using the code "UBIFORWARD" in the relevant form on the checkout tab of the Ubisoft digital store. While we're at it, you've already seen the Far Cry 6 teaser trailer with Giancarlo Esposito in the role of the dictator Anton?