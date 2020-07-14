Ubisoft Forward: opened a site to recover Watch Dogs 2 and the other Twitch Drop for free

Share it:

As you have already read, the incredible number of users connected to the Uplay servers sent the Twitch Drops distribution system into tilt during the Ubisoft Forward, leaving most of the players who wanted to get one free PC copy of Watch Dogs 2 and other rewards.

Fortunately, the French company has run for cover by sending an official website online created specifically to solve this problem. By logging into the portal in question and clicking on the yellow button you can ensure the drops that were not assigned to you during yesterday's live broadcast. In the event that Watch Dogs 2 does not immediately appear in your Uplay library, do not despair, as it could take hours or days to be assigned. The same goes for the rewards of Watch Dogs Legion, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which will be available on all platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC) at a later time.

Speaking of Ubisoft Forward, have you already taken a look at the announcement trailer of Far Cry 6, the new chapter of the series that boasts the presence of the actor Giancarlo Esposito as the villain?