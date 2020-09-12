Ubisoft Forward of September: new discounts up to 80% on the entire catalog

Ubisoft broadcast on Thursday night new Ubisoft Forward event, special appointment with updates on already known games and obviously unreleased announcements, including the remake of Prince of Persia The Sands of Time.

The French house offers the best games in its catalog discounted up to 80%, among the many titles on offer we mention for example Rainbow Six Siege at 8 euros, Assassin’s Creed 2 a 3.40 euro, Rayman 3 Hoodlum Havoc a 1.35 euro, Silent Hinter 3 a 1.20 euro, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey a 18 euro, The Crew 2 a 10 euro, The Division Gold Edition a 16.50 euro, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood a 6.60 euro, Splinter Cell a 1.25 euro, Far Cry Gold Pack a 33.73 euro e Watch Dogs a 7.50 euro.

The list actually it is much more nourished, just access the Ubisoft Store via the link below to see the entire catalog that includes full games, DLC, Season Pass, expansions, Gold and Deluxe Editions as well as physical gadgets such as action figures, keychains and other merchandising.

Discounts they are already active in Italy too and they will only go on for a few days, so if you are interested take advantage of it before it’s too late.