Ubisoft Forward: new episode on September 10, new games will be announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the persistent rumors of the last few days, further fueled by the always reliable Jason Schreier, Ubisoft confirmed that the next episode of Ubisoft Forward will air on Thursday, September 10th.

In support of the announcement, the French videogame giant has released a spectacular trailer that gave us a taste of what will be shown in the pre-show and during the main broadcast. Streaming will start at 20:00 with the latest on games like Brawlhalla, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Roller Champions and For Honor. The real show will go live at 21:00, with updates on Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege, Immortals Fenyx Rising (formerly known as Gods & Monsters) and some special surprises which, as clearly stated in the trailer, should materialize in theannouncement of new games.

Also for this round some game rewards for all spectators. In the image at the bottom of this news you can view the prizes up for grabs and the number of minutes of viewing required for their release. The company has already specified that to obtain them it will be necessary to access and follow the event starting at 21.00 using your personal Ubisoft account. .