Ubisoft Forward: more announcements, reveal and gameplay videos are coming in the next event

At the end of the Ubisoft Forward on September 10, which unveiled the gameplay of Immortals Fenyx Rising and presented projects such as Prince of Persia The Sands of Time and Riders Republic, the French company has confirmed that it has more surprises in store.

To outline the communication strategy of the transalpine videogame giant is Youssef Maguid: the presenter of the latest Ubisoft Forward has in fact closed the digital event by specifying that a new digital show with World Premiere and insights into the games already announced.

While confirming the arrival of further announcements during the next appointment with the community, Maguid does not offer any clarifications on the date on which this new event will take place. To those who follow us, however, we remind you that the first Ubisoft Forward took place two months ago, on July 12, and was the background to the reveal of Far Cry 6. Respecting the same timing, the third Ubisoft event could therefore take place between November and December, even if the release of the console nextgen and titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla e Immortals Fenyx Rising could induce the upper echelons of where to anticipate or postpone this show.

In addition to the aforementioned Far Cry 6 and the presentation of the gameplay, always in a purely theoretical line, the event could be the cornerstone of the announcement of the Splinter Cell return on nextgen, an in-depth video on Rainbow Six Quarantine or perhaps the highly anticipated reveal of the release date of Beyond Good & Evil 2. And you, what surprises would you like to receive in the next Ubisoft Forward? Let us know with a comment.