Ubisoft Forward, marathon on Twitch on September 10: what will we see? Rumor and confirmations!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the promise of the next-gen assets, the autumn videogame season is ready to welcome a first special event: a new appointment with Ubisoft Forward.

The streaming announced by the French giant is set for the evening of Thursday 10 September, for a live broadcast that aims to offer updates on already known games, but also some new surprises. Regarding the productions already confirmed as present at theUbisoft Forward, we can quote:

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Brawlhalla

Watch Dogs Legion

Hyper Scape

The announcement trailer of the Ubisoft Forward, however, may have offered further clues regarding the attendance at the show. In particular, the video includes a short sequence from Gods & Monsters, which the recent leaks would like to be known by now with the definitive name of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Could this be the right opportunity to see the game in action? At the moment, the presence of highly anticipated titles at the show, such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla The Far Cry 6.

On the front of rumor, we can instead report the recent re-emergence of rumors that point to an imminent return of the Prince. The well-known videogame journalist Jason Schreier has indeed reiterated that the announcement of a remake of Prince of Persia is coming. To find out if the rumors will prove to be well founded, all that remains is to wait a few more days.

In closing, we remind you that the Everyeye editorial team will follow the entire event live, with a rich marathon on the Everyeye Twitch Channel. The appointment will start at ore 18:00, for a chat with friends while waiting for the start of the pre-show, set for 20:00, and of the show itself, which will start at 21:00. As usual, we remind you that to interact with the editorial team and receive a notification at the beginning of the broadcast, it is sufficient subscribe to the Channel clicking on the purple heart icon. We are waiting for you!