Ubisoft Forward: how to get AC Valhalla's Watch Dogs 2 and Twitch Drops for free

There are only a few hours left at the beginning ofUbisoft Forward, the summer event of the French company that in this year without E3 will replace the Los Angeles fair by presenting the products coming soon to players from all over the world. During the live broadcast it will also be possible to receive free games and DLC, here are all the details.

Here is the complete list of rewards and the time to spend on the channel to receive them:

Watch Dogs 2 for PC: Watch 1 minute

Watch 1 minute Ubisoft Forward Jacket for Watch Dogs Legion: Watch 20 minutes

Watch 20 minutes Clothes Case Keys Package for Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Watch 30 minutes

Watch 30 minutes Moon glow, exclusive ax of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Watch 40 minutes

As for the drops, only the free copy of Watch Dogs 2 is an exclusive PC, instead all the other prizes are universal and, once redeemed, they can be used on any platform. Also know that Watch Dogs 2 will appear automatically in your Uplay library (no keys then) and that you will have to wait up to a day before you can receive the free title.

The steps to follow to get the rewards are the exact same that you have already done to receive the Hyper Scape beta Twitch Drop. If you have already received the beta of the battle royale, then all you have to do is tune in to our Twitch channel or one of the others that will have the drops enabled and stay connected for 1 to 40 minutes. If not, you must connect to the official Ubisoft website dedicated to Twitch Drops, through which you can connect your Uplay profile to the Twitch profile. Once connected, you can then proceed with viewing the event live, making sure that the channel you are watching supports the Twitch Drops and has the following wording just below the title: "Drop enabled! Watch for a chance to earn rewards. You can only get one reward per stream." As usual the direct must be in the foreground, there must be no other direct open in the same browser and the volume must not be disabled.

If you are worried about the time available, know that there is nothing to fear: the Twitch Drops will in fact be active between 20:30 and 22:30 Italian today, Sunday 12 July 2020, and there will therefore be 2 hours of time. Do not forget also that on the Tey channel of Everyeye a marathon will be held from 18:00 and from 20:30 you can get the Twitch Drops by following the live broadcast with us.