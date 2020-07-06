Ubisoft Forward, follow it with us on July 12th: there is also Watch Dogs 2 for free!

Share it:

With a new post entrusted to the official blog, Ubisoft has revealed some important details about the Ubisoft Forward nextgen event, which will be broadcast starting at 9:00 pm on Sunday 12 July.

Our editorial team, of course, will not be found unprepared, and will be waiting for you on Everyeye's Twitch channel already starting at 19:00 to wait in your company for the start of the transmission, which will be entirely commented in Italian. There will no doubt be fun, as the French company has let us know that the main event will be preceded by a pre-show, during which the Ubisoft team will play the new Trackmania live, will reveal information on the AI-governed teammates arriving in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, will analyze the Easter eggs of The Division 2 and will provide some news on Just Dance 2020.

Ubisoft also has some gifts in store. All players are invited to connect with their Uplay account in a period of time between Trackmania and the end of the main show to redeem a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 for PC and answer some trivia questions to win rewards for a variety of Ubisoft games.

During the actual event, whose beginning we remember to be set for 21:00, are expected instead from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape and some other surprises. There will also be a post.show, during which an Assassin's Creed Valhalla walkthrough and a Hyper Scape match will be shown.