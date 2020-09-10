Ubisoft Forward: allegations of harassment and support for Black Lives Matter in the CEO’s message

With a video message that anticipates the Ubisoft Forward event, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot focuses on support for the Black Lives Matter movement and on the actions taken by the company after the allegations of harassment that have invested its executives and employees in recent months .

A few hours after the start of the Ubisoft Forward videogame event on 10 September, the CEO of the French digital entertainment giant apologized publicly for the regrettable facts that involved their employees and managers with allegations of harassment that emerged along with abuse and inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature.

To the apology for what happened, Guillemot also adds the promise to make a new one investment of one million dollars in the program carried out by the transalpine company to guarantee the inclusiveness of black and female personnel, with various kinds of support and hiring incentives.

In the video message from Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft also states that he has started one deep reorganization of the company which will continue over the next few years to prevent the repetition of these phenomena that have led to the very serious allegations of harassment and abuse. No less important is then the passage in which Guillemot explains that Ubisoft officially supports the cause of Black Lives Matter with initiatives that will also include donations to the main bodies and associations of the movement born in the United States after themurder of George Floyd by a policeman.