Ubisoft Forward: all Twitch Drops for free, including The Division 2 and AC Valhalla DLC

It seems that the evening ofUbisoft Forward will be particularly rich in terms of gifts, since those who follow the event on Twitch will be able to get a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 and a series of free additional content for various titles of the French company.

Here is the complete list of rewards:

Watch Dogs 2 for PC – Watch 1 minute

Ubisoft Forward Jacket for Watch Dogs Legion – Watch 20 minutes

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Suit Chest Keys Pack – Watch 30 minutes

Moon glow, exclusive ax of Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Watch 40 minutes

To get the drops you have to make sure that you have correctly connected your Twitch profile to the Uplay account through the official Ubisoft Twitch Drops page. Once connected, simply watch the live broadcast on Sunday evening for several minutes to receive the four free rewards.

We remind you that the Twitch Drops will also be active on the Everyeye Twitch channel, where we will follow the event live with a mini-marathon that will start at 18:00, although the Ubisoft Forward event will only start at 21:00.

Have you already looked at the big discounts on Ubisoft titles at Sunday's event?