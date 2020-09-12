Ubisoft Forward: all the news, from Prince of Persia Remake to Riders Republic

Ubisoft summarized in a short video (lasting just over a minute) i main announcements of the Ubisoft Forward event on 10 September, a show certainly not stingy with news in quantitative terms.

Of course, the return of Prince of Persia with the remake of The Sands of Time (originally released in 2003), continues with the Complete Edition of Scott Pilgrim vs The World The Game and again with the announcement of Riders Republic and Immortals Fenyx Rising (ex Gods & Monsters), The Legend of Zelda-style action game Breath of the Wild coming in December.

And again, lots of content coming for games like Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, For Honor (which can count on 25 million active players), Rainbow Six Siege (jewel in the crown of Ubisoft’s eSports catalog) and The Crew 2. And again Roller Champions, due out in early 2021, the space game AGOS e Far Cry VR per le sale Zero Latency (not present in Italy).

In closing, the French publisher has made an appointment to the next Ubisoft Forward events, the transmission has become a format and will therefore be broadcast regularly, at the moment, however, the date of the new event has not been announced.