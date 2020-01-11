Ubisoft donates $ 30,000 to support fire fighting in Australia

Share it:

Australia has been devastated by the fires for weeks, which devastated over 10 million hectares of territory between New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland, raised the ambient temperature to over 48 ° C, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and caused the death of 26 people and an estimated 500 million animals.

The situation is critical and the struggle does not seem to end: there are many people and organizations from all parts of the world who are taking steps to support local institutions according to their possibilities. He recently joined these too Ubisoft Australia, which carried out a $ 30,000 donation to the Australian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Relief Fund.

The heads of the Australian division of the French company say they have listened to the requests of the players regarding the creation of themed skins in games such as Rainbow Six Siege, through which the buyers could have supported the cause indirectly, but he preferred to act in first person. "The fire crisis has devastated entire communities across the nation and heartbreaking scenes are breaking our hearts. We have considered requesting themed skins to encourage donations, but this would have required considerable development time and we preferred to intervene immediately".

Ubisoft, in turn, encourage anyone to make donations to one of the many organizations, both local and international, currently active in Australia in this moment of incredible difficulty.