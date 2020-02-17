Ubisoft discounts many games on the Nintendo eShop

Share it:

Not every Monday comes to harm one might say, paraphrasing the proverb. And in fact for once the week starts with great news: if you were waiting for some special offer to retrieve video games on your Nintendo Switch, your time may have come.

As we write, blockbuster discounts are still active on Nintendo eShop, a long series of offers thanks to which you can find several interesting games at a discounted price. In fact, there is talk of Super Mario Odyssey (by the way, did you know that Super Mario Odyssey is the best game of this generation for OpenCritic?), Fire Emblem Three Houses, the trilogies of Spyro is Crash Bandicoot and much more.

Several titles from the catalog have now been added to the list of discounted games Ubisoft: are on sale Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle discounted by 63% for example, and if you have never tried it, it really is the right opportunity to give a chance to the strategic beauty of Ubisoft Milan.

Also noteworthy Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, always at 63% discount, e Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection, which costs 20% less than the list price, the Ultimate Edition of Child of Light on offer at 70% discount, as well as the two video games of South Park, which you can also take at a very paltry price.

Here is the complete list of games:

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Just Dance 2019

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Standard Edition

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch

ONE

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Hungry Shark World

Trivial Pursuit Live!

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

RISK: The Game of Global Domination

Child of Light: Ultimate Edition

Sports Party

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Legendary Fishing

Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection

Just Dance 2020

Trials Rising

For more detailed discounts and prices in euros, please refer to Nintendo eShop or the link to the source. Is there anything that interests you among these titles?