Ubisoft, changes after the harassment charges: Yves Guillemot's apologies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The past few weeks have not been easy at all for Ubisoft, which has had to deal with the very serious accusations of harassment and abuse rained on some of the company's most important executives, following which a series of internal investigations have been launched.

The investigations first led to the suspension of Vice Presidents Tommy François and Maxime Béland, and then to the abandonment of executives of the caliber of Serge Hascoët, Yannis Mallat and Cécile Cornet, all personalities at the head of their respective divisions. The Chief Creative Officer Hascoët he was one of the most powerful men in the company, considered "untouchable" until then. Mallat was the Managing Director of Canadian development studies, while Cornet, as Global Head of HR, led the Human Resources section that theoretically was supposed to prevent the aforementioned harassment and abuse issues.

A media earthquake that prompted Ubisoft to make important changes within the company. Today, for the first time since the scandal erupted, the CEO Yves Guillemot apologized to his employees for what they had to undergo. "I'm desolated", he said in a video message sent to over 18,000 employees spread across branches around the world, later on thank everyone who shared their stories of harassment and abuse. The video was not shared publicly, but the contents were disclosed by the French portal Numerama.

Guillemot did not stop at the apology, subsequently listing all the actions he intends to put in place for improve Ubisoft. All employees will be called to take courses on the issue, while managers will have to "intense traineeships". Measures will also be applied for strengthen the Human Resources department, providing greater powers to managers to allow them to bypass their direct superiors and report directly to the Board of Directors. The external consultancy Accenture was hired, which is conducting an Audit to evaluate the actions of the Human Resources department during the crisis (the report will be delivered in September), and a questionnaire was put to all employees. Another goal that the company is pursuing is that of well-being at work, aimed at the prevention of the phenomenon of crunch. Finally, the focus on diversity: "We have started the process of recruiting three new VPs. Personalities belonging to under-represented and different groups will be privileged".

All this happens while other heavy controversies rain on the high spheres of the company, accused of having voluntarily reduced the relevance of the female roles in the Assassin's Creed series, against the will of the creatives.