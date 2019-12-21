Ubisoft cancels one of its unannounced projects

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ubisoft Montreal graphics programmer Louis de Carufel declared on his personal Twitter account today that a project they have been working on for the past three years It has been canceled. Fortunately, this has not resulted in any layoff in the company.

"I just learned that the project I have been working on for the past 3 years has been canceled," De Carufel tweeted this morning. "This is difficult news because I have been working with all these people for approximately 7 years, during which we have released both Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2."

The game Carufel refers to never had a public name, according to its Linkedin profile. The team has been working since 2016 on an unannounced game for the current generation of consoles. Carufel's previous works include Splinter Cell: Conviction and Shaun White Skateboarding.

“The good thing about working at (Ubisoft Montreal) is that nobody on the team has lost their job! Each of the more than 200 people in the team will be reassasaplanded to an existing project in the study (there are more than 15 of them). We can even choose which ones we prefer! ”

Despite the bad news, the company has not fired anyone and has managed to place the team in projects that they choose and from which they can learn.

Currently, the company works on Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods and Monsters. In addition, Ubisoft is working on several unannounced projects of which one of them is believed to be the next title of Assassin's Creed.