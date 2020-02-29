Ubisoft announces the long awaited remake of TrackMania Nations, the popular PC racing game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ubisoft has surprised all fans of the legendary TrackMania racing game with a new remake of TrackMania Nations. The French company has announced this new installment under the nickname of TrackMania and with the study Ubisoft Nadeo in charge of its development.

The title will arrive on PC (Windows) next day May 5th, as announced by Ubisoft on its official website. In addition, the studio has promised to keep its traditional seal and make it remain an intuitive game, but at the same time complicated to master. In addition, they have also announced the arrival of regular updates which include a campaasapland with different seasons and daily tracks, in order to keep their community active and with constant content. In addition, the study has also expressed its desire to get fully into esports With this new remake.

"In Trackmania, we will have daily and weekly casual cups, official season rankings of the campaasapland and a Grand League and a Grand Open League twice a year," he said Florent "Hylis" Castelnerac, managing director of Ubisoft Nadeo. "Community events and professional tournaments will have easy access to the game and will be announced on the slopes, bringing the fantasy of electronic sports to Trackmania."

Users can build their own circuits with new tools that have been introduced in the remake. "At the beginning, we had a simple approach. Then we moved towards richer, beautiful and complex creations, including the creation of maps, but we lost simplicity in the process. Today, I would like to combine depth, beauty and lightness. I think that is what people expect of modernity: be powerful but simple"said Castelnerac.

Even if Ubisoft He has provided some screenshots of TrackMania Nations Remake, they still don't know all the graphic details of the game, but the studio is expected to show them soon. TrackMania will arrive on PC (Windows) next May 5th as part of the next TrackMania Zrt Cup which will take place at the Accor Arena Hotel in Paris on June 13.