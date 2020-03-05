Ubisoft announces new closed alpha for Roller Champions

Share it:

During the past E3 2019 it was announced Roller Champions, a new sports game from Ubisoft that could be tested right after its announcement thanks to a short public alpha for everyone. Since then we have not known much about the title so far, when a new closed alpha has been announced that will take place between March 11 and 23.

This test has been described so that you can sign up now from this link:

The Closed Alpha gives players the opportunity to exchange opinions with the development team, as well as to win a reward: an in-game equipment exclusive to this phase, which they can continue to use when the game is released. This Alpha will also serve players to experience a thrilling level of action.

Among the novelties that this closed alpha will bring with respect to the pre-alpha that we could play last year are the following:

Character customization : Players will be able to create a character and customize it, choosing from a list of 70 items that includes gloves, skates, clothing and different helmet or hair styles.

: Players will be able to create a character and customize it, choosing from a list of 70 items that includes gloves, skates, clothing and different helmet or hair styles. New arena : The curvature, elevation and other environmental elements will provide better navigation and playability, and players can also enjoy the largest and most impressive game arena seen to date: Chichen Itza.

: The curvature, elevation and other environmental elements will provide better navigation and playability, and players can also enjoy the largest and most impressive game arena seen to date: Chichen Itza. New movements: Players will enjoy making shocking movements such as remote tackle and aerial tackle, as well as new team movements such as impulse with grip, double jump with grip and double throw with grip.

Incidentally, it has been confirmed that the game will reach PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and mobiles, so no one will be left out of this new sports F2P with lively aesthetics and that it has the potential to be the new Rocket League if hit the appropriate key