Ubisoft announces new closed alpha for Roller Champions

March 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
During the past E3 2019 it was announced Roller Champions, a new sports game from Ubisoft that could be tested right after its announcement thanks to a short public alpha for everyone. Since then we have not known much about the title so far, when a new closed alpha has been announced that will take place between March 11 and 23.

<img alt = "Roller Champions

This test has been described so that you can sasapland up now from this link:

The Closed Alpha gives players the opportunity to exchange opinions with the development team, as well as to win a reward: an in-game equipment exclusive to this phase, which they can continue to use when the game is released. This Alpha will also serve players to experience a thrilling level of action.

Among the novelties that this closed alpha will bring with respect to the pre-alpha that we could play last year are the following:

Incidentally, it has been confirmed that the game will reach PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch and mobiles, so no one will be left out of this new sports F2P with lively aesthetics and that it has the potential to be the new Rocket League if hit the appropriate key

