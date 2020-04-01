Ubisoft announces a month of free games for you to stay home

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

So you stay home for another month and your soul does not fall to your feet Ubisoft has announced a month of free games in which they will give away titles for you to add to your collection and also others that you can play without paying for a limited time.

At the moment the promotion begins with an extraordinary Rayman Legends that you can download and stay permanently right now. You can get it now from this link and keep it on PC through Uplay.

Gifts related to franchises like Assassin's Creed, Just Dance and more have been promised throughout the month. All will be given through the official website of the company in the coming days.

Regarding the free trials, trial periods of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Trials Rising, Ghost Recon: Wildlands and The Division will be offered, both on PC and on consoles.

A representative from Ubisoft said that they hope that with all these gifts people will be motivated to stay home as part of the measures being taken around the world to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and try to ensure that in the coming months it has eradicated the virus that has already left tens of thousands of deaths across the planet.

Already in the past the French company has held periods of free play offering copies of its titles permanently or tests for a limited time. Now more than ever it is necessary so that the millions of players locked up at home can have alternatives on hand to entertain themselves with.