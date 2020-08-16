Ubisoft and the allegations of harassment: Ismail, the former Creative Director of AC Valhalla fired

Share it:

After launching an investigation into allegations of harassment of Ubisoft executives and employees, the news of the dismissal of Ashraf Ismail, the now former Creative Director of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, leaks from the top management of the French videogame giant.

Resigned in June from his important role in leading the development of AC Valhalla after being joined by a series of allegations of extramarital affairs, Ismail is thus permanently removed from Ubisoft.

As we learn from an internal note to the company that was published by the Kotaku editorial team, the employees of the offices of Ubisoft Montreal that are shaping the colossal action role of Assassin's Creed Valhalla were only informed of this decision yesterday. In fact, the note specifies that "Following an investigation launched in collaboration with an external company, the termination of the employment relationship between Ashraf and Ubisoft has been established. We cannot provide further details on this investigation as it is confidential information".

During the last meeting with shareholders held at the end of July, Ubisoft CEO Guillemot apologized and, after confirming the will to initiate scrupulous investigations to clarify any responsibility, he specified that the company will implement important changes to prevent the repetition of these phenomena which led to the very serious allegations of harassment and abuse.