Ubisoft acquires Kolibri Games to increase its mobile presence

The high spheres of Ubisoft have announced theacquisition of 75% of the shares of Kolibri Games, Berlin-based German software house specializing in the development of games and services for mobile devices. The French company also reserved the opportunity to purchase the remaining 25% within the next four years.

It therefore continues Ubisoft's expansion into the mobile sector, which already began last summer when it tore up a deal similar to Parisian firm Green Panda Games. Like the latter, author of titles such as Idle Roller Coaster, Idle Human and Idle Construction 3D, too Kolibri Games specializes in the development of "idle" type games, also called "clickers", or products in which the action takes place almost completely in the background and which require only sporadic interactions from the players. Kolibri Games is famous for making Idle Factory Tycoon and Idle Miner Tycoon. The latter, from 2016 to today, has reached the remarkable milestone of 100 million downloads.

With this agreement, officially signed on January 31st, Ubisoft expects an increase in the earnings of the mobile division in the years to come.