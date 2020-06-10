Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua: England announced the “most important boxing fight in its history”

Boxing fans will have the match they have asked for for years. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua The faces will finally be seen in the ring and not just once, but twice in 2021 for the unification of the world heavyweight titles.
The two sides have been negotiating for weeks and, although the contracts have not been signed yet, promoter Eddie Hearn said he expects that Joshua, champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the International Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) dirima con Fury, belt by the World Council (WBC), who is the king of the category in 2021.
"We are making great progress. There is still a lot to solve. We are looking at venues and dates, "Hearn assured the channel. Sky Sports this Wednesday. "It can be said that both boxers have agreed to fight. Two fights"Added the man who also specified that the first of the two matches could take place in the summer (boreal) of 2021.
Own Fury, 31, in a live Instagram also confirmed the news: "I just spoke on the phone with Daniel Kinahan and he informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed" Although he warned his followers that his mind is focused on crossing with Deontay Wilder, whom he already surpassed in February of this year by technical knockout.
Before, both fighters have other fights scheduled: Joshua against the bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, while Fury will have a rematch with the American Wilder. But then they will face each other in the battle that is already announced as the most important in the history of Great Britain.
So far there is no official information on which will be the headquarters or how much will be the bags that the boxers will take, but the British press has already announced that Saudi Arabia aims to be the scene of the first duel and that 190 million dollars in prizes would be distributed there, thus being the fifth fight in history in terms of money.
