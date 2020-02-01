General News

 Tyrese Gibson talks briefly about Morbius and still open to Green Lantern

February 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
Capture of the first trailer of Morbius (2020)

The actor Tyrese Gibson shook the other day to a promotional event of “Fast & Furious 9”, and he talked about various topics, including his link to the world of superhero movies. The actor has sounded on more than one occasion for the occasional movie, but nothing has ever been formalized, until it has arrived "Morbius", the second movie of the new universe that Sony Pictures is trying to mount around Spider-Man.

Very few details are known about the character that Gibson will play in this film, agent Simon Shroud, although everything points to him being one of the agents who will go after Morbius to stop him. During the talk, the actor has briefly advanced his participation in the film that opens in late July:

I play a character named Agent Shroud, Agent Simon Shroud, opposite Jared Leto. It is the spin-off of Spider-Man, Morbius, Venom, Marvel. I am excited to be part of this franchise. I love ‘Fast & the Furious’, but I wanted to be part of another franchise. Because, the last time I was in a franchise was ‘Transformers’, which is not bad at all.

Tyrese Gibson fan art as John Stewart / Green Lantern

In this interview, the actor has also commented on all those rumors that there were some time ago that placed him as possible John Stewart, that is, as Green Lantern. As we know, Warner Bros. works on new projects related to these protectors of the universe, such as a movie and a series for HBO Max, so there is a possibility. However, Gibson acknowledges not knowing anything at all.

I have no update. I just hope they call me. I hope you call me. It's a role that I'm very passionate about, but right now, the focus is this Morbius movie.

Via information | Comic Book (1) (2)

