 Tyrese Gibson advances that Stroud will be like a superhero in Morbius

April 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Capture of Simon Stroud in the Morbius trailer (2020)

We had very little promotional material from Morbius, the new solo movie dedicated to a villain by Sony, and with that delay of almost a year that we learned a few weeks ago, it is clear that the marketing campaign is going to get much colder.

One of the few actors who had been offering details of the film has been the actor Tyrese Gibson who plays the FBI agent Simon Stroud, a secondary character in the comics, and that perhaps in this film has a deeper arc than it has in the bullets, since the first trailer allowed us to see Stroud with a kind of mechanism in his right arm (above image), like this that little, is not an agent to use – in comics this character has no power.

In a new interview, Gibson has pointed in this line when revealing that is excited to play a superhero for the first time, which is something that you should also explain to your daughter.

My character was originally white, and they made it black. But I like to say that it was a white that tanned very well —said the actor joking about the character of Stroud—.

That arm has all kinds of special effects and powers, and that will confuse people when they see this movie. It is the first time that I am officially a superhero. I've done some superhero stuff, but I've never been a superhero. I had to explain this to my daughter.

That is, it confirms the suspicion that we had for a long time that they have taken the license to slightly change the character to give it more depth. It does seem that as in the comics, Stroud is the one in charge of hunting down this “vampire man” who is on the loose.

The film will hit theaters on March 19, 2021.

Via information | Maxim

