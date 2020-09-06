Tyler Rake, watch Chris Hemsworth shower you with compliments in this Netflix video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do you know what can make a day better than it promises to be the most exciting? A video in which l’interprete di Tyler Rake Chris Hemsworth it fills us with compliments and encouragement.

“Hey you! Yes, you. Today is your day“attacks the Australian actor in funny video which you can also find at the bottom of the news “You can do it. Ignore anyone who tells you otherwise, because you are sensational“.

“The only thing more beautiful than your smile is your personality. Yes, I said it“He then continues, lavishing praise and exhortations in profusion”You are more than capable of conquering the world, yes, the whole world. And speaking of the world, do you know it’s a better place because you are there?“.

“I mean, your mom can’t stop bragging about you. Dogs love you. You are strong, full of trust, charismatic, the complete package. On a scale of 1 to 10 you are an 11. You make me want to be a better man. You are damn bright. Don’t forget that, ok? Do not do it“begs, and concludes with great style”Face the day head on, and remember one thing: I’m proud of you. I’m so proud of you“.

The video will also be designed to promote the film produced by the streaming platform which has Hemsworth as its protagonist (note also the response of the other official account of the company), and which given the success it will soon have also a sequel, but there is to say that Netflix he knows just how to get a smile from his subscribers, don’t you think?