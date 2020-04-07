         'Tyler Rake' trailer: Chris Hemsworth returns to work with the authors of 'Avengers: Endgame' in this Netflix thriller

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cinemas may be closed due to coronavirus, but Netflix continues to release movies at a good pace and this April will be full of news. Today the platform has wanted to place special emphasis on 'Tyler Rake' throwing the trailer of this action thriller that brings together Chris Hemsworth with the directors of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

A promising action thriller

Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake here, a mercenary with nothing to lose whose services are requested by an imprisoned crime lord whose son has been kidnapped. This already complicated mission will become an almost impossible challenge when having to plunge into the underworld of arms dealers and drug traffickers.

The film is based on a comic created from a story of the Russo Brothers, who at first was expected to also be in charge of directing it. Finally both appear as executive producers, with Joe Russo also writing the script.

Behind the cameras is the debutante Sam Hargrave, known in Hollywood for having been coordinator of specialists in titles such as 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Atomic' or 'The accountant'.

Along with Hemsworth we will also see David Harbor, unforgettable as Hopper in 'Stranger Things', Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke.

Netflix plans to release 'Tyler Rake' next April 24.