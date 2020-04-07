Entertainment

         'Tyler Rake' trailer: Chris Hemsworth returns to work with the authors of 'Avengers: Endgame' in this Netflix thriller

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Cinemas may be closed due to coronavirus, but Netflix continues to release movies at a good pace and this April will be full of news. Today the platform has wanted to place special emphasis on 'Tyler Rake' throwing the trailer of this action thriller that brings together Chris Hemsworth with the directors of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

A promising action thriller

Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake here, a mercenary with nothing to lose whose services are requested by an imprisoned crime lord whose son has been kidnapped. This already complicated mission will become an almost impossible challenge when having to plunge into the underworld of arms dealers and drug traffickers.


The 32 best action movies ever

The film is based on a comic created from a story of the Russo Brothers, who at first was expected to also be in charge of directing it. Finally both appear as executive producers, with Joe Russo also writing the script.

READ:  ART: the anime about the Italian Renaissance arrives on Yamato Animation

Behind the cameras is the debutante Sam Hargrave, known in Hollywood for having been coordinator of specialists in titles such as 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Atomic' or 'The accountant'.

Along with Hemsworth we will also see David Harbor, unforgettable as Hopper in 'Stranger Things', Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke.

Netflix plans to release 'Tyler Rake' next April 24.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.