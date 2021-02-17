Two years of Demon Slayer: the celebration arrives with a special poster

Almost unknown, in 2019 Ufotable proposed the first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to television broadcasters. The first episodes of the anime triggered a certain increase in popularity, which however had to confront titles like Attack of the Giants season 3 and One-Punch Man season 2.

However, during the second stage of the transmission, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba esplose definitivamente in particular with the magnificent episode 19 which then consecrated him to the Olympus of manga. Having now entered 2021, it means that it has been almost two years since the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 1. The Valentine’s Day event showed the arrival of Demon Slayer season 2 with a trailer, but also much else.

In fact, in the streaming presentation there was a moment in which the celebrations for the second anniversary of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with an unreleased poster, visible in the tweet below. We see the four protagonists Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke together with Rengoku, undisputed protagonist of Demon Slayer Movie: Infinity Train, all dressed up in a Japanese-style street with billboards and wooden houses, along with the inevitable lanterns.

It certainly does not happen every day to see the protagonists so dressed. Meanwhile, fans are going wild on social media for the return of the Demon Slayer anime.