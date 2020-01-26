Technology

Two years of Celeste: the acclaimed indie celebrates with a message from the author

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

Exactly two years ago, an independent production was launched on the videogame market destined to receive a warm welcome both from the public and from the specialized press.

Heavenly, born from the fantasy of the game designer Matt Thorson, celebrate your own today, Saturday 25 January second anniversary. For the occasion, its creator wanted to share a special message addressed to the community. "Thanks to everyone who played our very particular little game, and to fantastic community that has gathered around it. – writes Thorson – Hhas reached far more people than we thought was possible, and for this we are incredibly grateful". Recently, remember, the development team released a free Celeste DLC, which introduces Chapter 9, entitled Farewell.

In 2018, Celeste's merits were recognized with the title of best Indie of the year on the occasion of The Game Awards ceremony. On the same occasion, the production came Game of the Year candidate, next to God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2. If you have not yet had the opportunity to deepen the knowledge of this interesting video game production, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye there is obviously an in-depth review of Celeste, edited by our Marco Mottura.

READ:  Fortnte 2: the John Wick skin is available again in the object shop

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.