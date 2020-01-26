Two years of Celeste: the acclaimed indie celebrates with a message from the author

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Exactly two years ago, an independent production was launched on the videogame market destined to receive a warm welcome both from the public and from the specialized press.

Heavenly, born from the fantasy of the game designer Matt Thorson, celebrate your own today, Saturday 25 January second anniversary. For the occasion, its creator wanted to share a special message addressed to the community. "Thanks to everyone who played our very particular little game, and to fantastic community that has gathered around it. – writes Thorson – Hhas reached far more people than we thought was possible, and for this we are incredibly grateful". Recently, remember, the development team released a free Celeste DLC, which introduces Chapter 9, entitled Farewell.

In 2018, Celeste's merits were recognized with the title of best Indie of the year on the occasion of The Game Awards ceremony. On the same occasion, the production came Game of the Year candidate, next to God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2. If you have not yet had the opportunity to deepen the knowledge of this interesting video game production, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye there is obviously an in-depth review of Celeste, edited by our Marco Mottura.