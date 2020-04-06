Two years ago Isao Takahata, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, left us

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This is a particular month as regards Studio Ghibli and its works, also considering the arrival on Netflix of the latest films produced by the studio founded on June 15, 1985 by two central and fundamental figures of modern Japanese animation, Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata , which left us exactly two years ago.

Very often if you think of Studio Ghibli the first name that comes to mind is that of Hayao Miyazaki, director and screenwriter of works such as Howl's Moving Castle and The Enchanted City. However, this famous figure created the stylistic features of the animation that we know today thanks to the proximity to the incredible artist Isao Takahata.

Having shown from the earliest works the the desire to bring new, modern and never addressed themes to the screens seriously by the medium, Takahata's ideas did not find many supporters among the studies of the time. In retrospect, however, we know that the author's talent will subsequently manifest itself in wonderful works, capable of capturing viewers not only for the creation of the animations, but also, precisely, for the themes presented.

A striking example is found in A tomb for the fireflies, considered a real masterpiece of Japanese animation. After several collaborations, it will only be when he takes part, as producer, in the Nausicaä project of the Valle del Vento, that his relationship with Hayao Miyazaki will be definitively consolidated, with whom he will found the famous Studio Ghibli.