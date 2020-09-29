“Two years ago I thought about quitting acting.” Here because

She became a global icon thanks to Rachel’s role in Friends, but Jennifer Aniston has been part of the show business for thirty years now and its light continues to shine, as demonstrated by the success of The Morning Show. Not long ago, however, the actress was on the verge of giving up everything.

Jennifer Aniston was recently a guest on the SmartLess podcast, along with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. In one of the questions she was asked what was the moment when she felt closest to the decision of leave the scenes.

“I have to say that in the last couple of years it has crossed my mind, which it wasn’t never happened before“ answered the protagonist of Friends. The idea, she continued, came to her before The Morning Show, after a different, unspecified one “unprepared project” that, as he said, “it had completely drained my strength.”

What would he do instead Jennifer Aniston, if she wasn’t an actress? “Probably the interior designer” she replied in another part of the podcast. “I love it, it’s my happy place. It really is a happy place per me. “

When asked what his favorite work was, the answer seems obvious. “I loved … well, obviously Friends. It doesn’t take a genius … I must say he’s number one “. Among colleagues, apart from those of the sitcom, “I always like to shoot with Adam Sandler. We’ve known each other since we were 19. “

For other insights on Jennifer Aniston, we refer to a famous joke of his in Friends, and to the current projects of the star.