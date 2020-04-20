Two years after Avicii's suicide, who inherited his fortune?

Share it:

Mexico.- Today, April 20, 2020 marks exactly two years of the tragic day in which Tim Bergling, known in the show business as DJ Avicii, was killed.

The 28-year-old Swedish dj at the time of his death had two sections on the music scene; He committed suicide in Oman, a country in Western Asia, using the glass of a broken bottle.

According to information from The newspaper, The musician's family confirmed in a letter that he had committed suicide because "it was not made for the business machine he was in."

In the text quoted by the media, Avicii is described as "a sensitive guy who loved his admirers but avoided being the center of attention."

Klas Bergling, father of the deceased, in an interview conducted last year with the program ‘This Morning’ from the American channel CBS, He expressed that the news fell like a jug of cold water.

We really thought he was on a better path, he said.

At the time of his tragic death, Avicii had not made an official will, nor was he married, so many started speculation about it.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ, reveal that his parents Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén were the heirs and sole beneficiaries of the more than 25 million dollars that he achieved after his successful career in music.

Lidén is an actress with more than 50 films made and Klas Bergling an entrepreneur.