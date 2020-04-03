Two unpublished boards from volume 12 of Dragon Ball Super reveal what happened to Freeza

Share it:

What happened to Freeza? After the last events of Dragon Ball SuperToyotaro did not give much space to the famous opera villain, which returned to the center of the scene for more than once in the current course of events. However, with the release of the new volume, sensei took the trouble to clarify the position of the evil Emperor.

After admiring the splendid color cover of the new Dragon Ball Super tankobon, which showed some differences with the current design of Vegeta, we return to tell you about the news leaked on the net about the new comic book release. Today, in fact, the 12th issue of the manga debuts in Japan, which has already had the opportunity to dictate particular fanfare for two unpublished tables.

The two images in question, attached at the bottom of the news, reveal the fate of Freeza at the end of the Tournament of Power, but above all it clarifies the causes that have removed the famous antagonist from current events. The scene is located inside the ship of the Evil Emperor where a sentry warns his leader that un fugitive of the Galactic Prison it is about to break into the Planet that Freeza had designated as its next target. The evil villain, probably aware of Molo's identity and danger, cancel the attack in order to "don't meddle in something that could make the situation worse"After that, he orders his henchmen to direct the ship to another planet to be subdued.

What does Freeza know about Molo's identity? Let us know what you think, as always, with a comment below.