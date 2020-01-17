Two Televisa actors die in terrible accident

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The world of spectacle is dressed again in mourning and is that Televisa announced the death of two actors, it is Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera who were part of the series Without fear of the truth.

It was through a statement from the television station where they released the unpleasant news where the two artists were recording a scene on a bridge, from where they fell into the void.

Televisa reports with deep pain, that the night of this Thursday, January 16, in the rehearsal of a scene of the series "Without fear of the truth", actors Jorge Navarro Sánchez and Luis Gerardo Rivera lost their lives, falling from a bridge of a location, he says at the beginning of the statement.

Meanwhile, in social networks Internet users launched all kinds of messages from condolences to relatives and friends of the deceased, to the importance of security that must have the productions in the scenes.

"That little security, trained staff and facilities for recording. They are actors and put their lives in their hands," "They have to be aware and have more security so that this does not happen again," were some of the messages on Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that the production was in charge of Rubén Galindo who has carried out important projects on the small screen such as Dancing for a Dream and Hidden Dimensions among others.

Remember that in the past some actors have already lost their lives due to the lack of security in movies and television series.