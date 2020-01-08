Two spectacular Marvel's Spider-Man statues announced

Share it:

Few games based on film licenses have been as lucky as Marvel's Spider-man. We talked about the latest title of Insomniac Games and exclusively for PS4, which remains one of the most enjoyable games of this generation of consoles. Now, both the fans of the game and those of the character itself on which it is based, are in luck. Two spectacular figures based on the title have just been announced.

These are two statues created by Diamond Select Toys and Cortes Studios and which are exclusive to GameStop stores. However, more than one will be worth the import. The fact is that each of them presents one of the most popular Spidey looks in the game.

On the one hand, the Advance suit; on the other, the Spider-Punk desasapland. The Advance Suit statue is available in stores today, while the Spider-Punk statue will be released on February 7, 2020. Best of all, they are not especially expensive. In fact, they are priced at $ 49.99 each.

Diamond Select image.

In any case, the two statues are made of PVC material and come in boxes with the Gamerverse brand of GameStop. While the Advance Suit statue is approximately 9 inches tall and is presented in a taxi base with a Daily Bugle ad, the Spider-Punk base is about 7 inches tall. Remember that it is not the first time that a figure based on the game is launched.

