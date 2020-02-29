Entertainment

Two special episodes scheduled for the anime A Certain Scientific Railgun T

February 29, 2020
The official website dedicated to the anime series A Certain Scientific Railgun T announced today that there will be 2 episodes concerning "special programs", which will be broadcast on 6 and 13 March, and will therefore replace the episodes of the regular series, for which the reason for the delay has not been defined.

L'The series' latest animated transposition aired on February 28 after suffering a slight delay, as it was to be published on February 21, due to the phenomenon of coronavirus, which we know could have serious repercussions on the production of anime and on the complete work of animation studios.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of the anime A Certain Scientific Railgun. The first episode was released in Japan on January 10 and then continued on a fairly irregular basis. The third season will consist of 25 episodes, and in the two home video formats that will be released shortly there will also be additional bonuses.

Recall that A Certain Scientific Railgun was born from one spin-off of the light novel A Certain Magical Index and that the anime is based on the manga written and drawn by Kamachi and Fuyukawa, and that has recently broken an incredible record, having been seen 100 million times. For the current season, Tatsuyuki Nagai as director and Shogo Yasukawa as screenwriter have returned.

