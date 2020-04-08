 Two scenes from Black Adam thanks to a first draft of the film

Share it:

The movie "Black Adam" which is preparing for its premiere next year is one of the projects that is attracting the most interest from many fans. In addition, many details of it are leaking, although we still treat them as rumors, which do nothing but heighten the desire to see it. Now we receive new details from The Illuminerdi, which has had the opportunity to read some pages of a draft of the film.

First of all it is necessary to warn of taking this information with caution, on the one hand by the medium, which sometimes has not been successful in its sneak peaks, and on the other because we speak of a initial draft of the filmtherefore things could have changed, or changed later, in future reviews or changes on the go.

A long time ago it was pointed out that Adrianna Tomaz, alias Isis, would be in the film. After seeing the script, the media confirms that the character is very important in the story of the film. In the comics, Isis is the wife of Black Adam, coming to play a big role in his story. The film will add Adrianna's son Aziz, a new character created specifically for the film.

In the described scene it is said that Black Adam just woke up from a long sleep and it seems to have some kind of amnesia. Perhaps this can fit with the last thing that jumped, so that what we discover now would be the explanation of how that rumor occurs, that is, that (Spoiler: select the text to see it) Black Adam fell asleep in a past time and woke up today (END SPOILER).

Moving on to character descriptions, Black Adam is said to behave as what they define as an "unrefined Machiavellian way" when with Adrianna and Aziz; Aziz is said to be somewhat unpleasant and appears to be lonely; And as for Adrianna she is said to be "a proud and strong woman from the Middle East" who seems to be brave and fearless in contrast to Black Adam's aggressive nature.

A second scene has also been revealed showing a Interaction of the Justice Society of America (JSA). The moment features the modern version of the team, made up of Atom Smasher, Hawkman, and Dr. Fate, welcoming Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone to the group, and it seems like Hawkman is leading the way. Dr. Fate does not speak much in the glance that they have been able to give to the script, so it is not yet known which version we will see, but it is said of Atom Smasher that apparently it will be Cyclone's love interest, instead of how it happens in the comics which is from Stargirl.

