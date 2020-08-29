Two Point Hospital turns 2: updates, free weekends on Steam and discounts on the game and DLC

Share it:

The developers of Two Point Studios celebrate the second anniversary of the release of Two Point Hospital (starting from the debut on PC with the Early Access phase) and involve old and new fans of this popular management system through a series of promotional initiatives.

The first surprise reserved for users involves all platforms and takes the form of an update to Two Point Hospital that brings a free expansion to access the Room Templates. Thanks to this feature, players finally have the opportunity to set up their dream rooms and save them to copy them in the same hospital or reuse them in other hospitals.

In addition to the Room Templates feature and the recent introduction of Sandbox mode in Two Point Hospital on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the celebrations for the second anniversary of the title’s release also include the Free Play Weekend on Steam (already available and active until August 30) and a promotion that, again through the pages of Valve’s PC store, allows users to purchase the game or individual DLCs with one 70% discount.

Before leaving you to the celebratory video that stands out at the beginning of the article, we remind you that on these pages you can learn more about the spiritual successor of Theme Hospital by reading our review of Two Point Hospital for consoles by Giovanni Calgaro.