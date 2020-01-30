Two Point Hospital: a new gameplay video with the developers for the PS4 version

Share it:

The boys of the Two Point studios are preparing to launch the console version of the hospital management system of the same name Two Point Hospital, spiritual heir of the famous Theme Hospital, with a gameplay video taken from PS4 and played directly by the developers.

To show the game mechanics and the new features of the console version of Two Point Hospital, the Lead Designer took the field Ben Huskins and the Senior Artist Lauren Woodroffe, in an almost 12-minute movie in which they lead players through the early stages of Hogsport, the opening level of the game.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Two Point Hospital allows players to take control of a modern hospital with the aim of providing patients with the best possible care, always taking into consideration the general budget and the due economic return that is due to investors, all managing administrative, health, research and promotion activities. Obviously, a good dose of black humor cannot be missing.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that Two Point Hospital (of which you can find the review at this link) will be released on February 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.