Two players of the Malaga Handball Trops test positive for coronavirus

Two players of the Trops Ciudad de Málaga, team of the Silver Handball Honor Division, have given coronavirus positive, informed sources of the Malaga club.

Both players are isolated in their respective homes and it was one of them, on a study trip that he recently made to Italy, the one that infected his partner, said the same sources.

There is also seven other players from Malaga who have presented different symptoms, with cough and fever, so they have had several medical tests and are waiting to know the results.

The Trops Ciudad de Málaga, which occupies the fourteenth position in the classification with 16 points, postponed the match that it had to have played last Saturday against Barcelona at the Pérez Canca Pavilion in Malaga, as there were not enough players.

The leaders of the Malaga club have begun the efforts to try to postpone the next match against Zarautz, on the twenty-second day, which has to be played on Saturday in the Basque Country.