 Two new videos of the WandaVision filming set

Still recovering from the wonderful look at the Marvel Studios series for Disney + that we had yesterday, we received new material from the series shooting set "WandaVision", the second Marvel Studios series that may arrive later this year – still without a specific date beyond its premiere in 2020.

This new video that comes to us links with materials that we had already seen in the past, from filming outside the Pinewood studios and that would involve large green chromes, military vehicles and actors. As previous images revealed, it is one of the surprises that the series will bring us.

Spoilers notice

The filming of "WandaVision" He has revealed to us unofficially that the counter-terrorism and intelligence agency S.W.O.R.D. He will make his series debut. Recent images of the set showed us several trucks of the organization rolling outdoors, and this pair of videos gives us another look at the filming of that scene.

The role that this agency will have in the series is still a mystery, but everything suggests that Wanda's acts — that alteration of reality — will have an impact on other aspects of the Earth, which will force this agency to intervene.