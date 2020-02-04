General News

 Two new videos of the WandaVision filming set

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Capture of WandaVision (2020) from the Super Bowl spot

Still recovering from the wonderful look at the Marvel Studios series for Disney + that we had yesterday, we received new material from the series shooting set "WandaVision", the second Marvel Studios series that may arrive later this year – still without a specific date beyond its premiere in 2020.

This new video that comes to us links with materials that we had already seen in the past, from filming outside the Pinewood studios and that would involve large green chromes, military vehicles and actors. As previous images revealed, it is one of the surprises that the series will bring us.

Spoilers notice

..
.

The filming of "WandaVision" He has revealed to us unofficially that the counter-terrorism and intelligence agency S.W.O.R.D. He will make his series debut. Recent images of the set showed us several trucks of the organization rolling outdoors, and this pair of videos gives us another look at the filming of that scene.

READ:   Family and fellowship will be important elements of Shang-Chi according to its director

The role that this agency will have in the series is still a mystery, but everything suggests that Wanda's acts — that alteration of reality — will have an impact on other aspects of the Earth, which will force this agency to intervene.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.