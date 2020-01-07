General News

 Two new TV Spots of Birds of Prey

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Birds of Prey (2020)

Accompanying the spot of the other day where we could take a look at the Huntress with her bullet outfit now we collect two new advances of "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" that remind us that there is a short 1 month until the premiere of the DC movie.

The first one shows us Harley Quinn expressing his desire to start from scratch after leaving the Joker accompanied by many action scenes. The second goes along the same line but includes a Roman Sionis moment in which he declares that he owns the city of Gotham while Harley states that the city must know the Birds of Prey.

In both cases we are clearly shown the tone of the film and the importance that Margot Robbie will have as Harley Quinn with respect to his castmates.

"Birds of Prey" It will arrive on February 7, 2020.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

