 Two new TV Spots of Birds of Prey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Accompanying the spot of the other day where we could take a look at the Huntress with her bullet outfit now we collect two new advances of "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" that remind us that there is a short 1 month until the premiere of the DC movie.

The first one shows us Harley Quinn expressing his desire to start from scratch after leaving the Joker accompanied by many action scenes. The second goes along the same line but includes a Roman Sionis moment in which he declares that he owns the city of Gotham while Harley states that the city must know the Birds of Prey.

In both cases we are clearly shown the tone of the film and the importance that Margot Robbie will have as Harley Quinn with respect to his castmates.

"Birds of Prey" It will arrive on February 7, 2020.