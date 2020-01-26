 Two new promotional arts of Black Widow

Share it:

We get a couple of new promotional arts from the moviethanks to the covers of the magazine dedicated to the film, “Black Widow: The Official Movie Special”. These are each dedicated to the two costumes that we know Natasha will wear at least in the film. On one side, we have his traditional black suit and that would be the one that in principle would look in most of the film. To the other, the white suit that will wear during part of the film, in snowy territory.

On April 30 or May 1, depending on the country, this movie will arrive in theaters, beginning the so-called Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A prequel film about the origins of the character and what they say will help lay a good part of the phases of the future of UCM, so there are many suspicions that this film will help establish a future group of characters, something in the style of the Thunderbolts.