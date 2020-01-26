General News

 Two new promotional arts of Black Widow

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Promotional art of Black Widow (2020) Promotional art of Black Widow (2020)
We get a couple of new promotional arts from the movie “Black Widow” thanks to the covers of the magazine dedicated to the film, “Black Widow: The Official Movie Special”. These are each dedicated to the two costumes that we know Natasha will wear at least in the film. On one side, we have his traditional black suit and that would be the one that in principle would look in most of the film. To the other, the white suit that will wear during part of the film, in snowy territory.

On April 30 or May 1, depending on the country, this movie will arrive in theaters, beginning the so-called Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A prequel film about the origins of the character and what they say will help lay a good part of the phases of the future of UCM, so there are many suspicions that this film will help establish a future group of characters, something in the style of the Thunderbolts.

READ:  Pete Davidson is Trying to ‘Low key’ dating life, After Breakup with Ariana Grande & Kate Beckinsale

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.