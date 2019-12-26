General News

 Two new promos from the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths

December 26, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of The Flash 6 × 09: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three

The CW chain advances the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” With the new footage that reminds us that on January 14 the Arrowverse crossover will conclude with a double episode. After a first half, the first three episodes we have already analyzed, that we see how the Paragons manage to overcome the Crisis, at the same time that we will know the origin stories of Monitor and Anti-Monitor.

Of these two final hours, it is especially noteworthy that the first of them, the fourth episode of the crossover, is written by Marv Wolfman – responsible for the comics that inspire the event – and Marc Guggenheim.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.