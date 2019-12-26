 Two new promos from the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths

Share it:

The CW chain advances the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” With the new footage that reminds us that on January 14 the Arrowverse crossover will conclude with a double episode. After a first half, the first three episodes we have already analyzed, that we see how the Paragons manage to overcome the Crisis, at the same time that we will know the origin stories of Monitor and Anti-Monitor.

Of these two final hours, it is especially noteworthy that the first of them, the fourth episode of the crossover, is written by Marv Wolfman – responsible for the comics that inspire the event – and Marc Guggenheim.