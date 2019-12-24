Two new Pokémon games are out … on Facebook Gaming!

Share it:

Surprisingly, without any warning from Pokémon Company, two new games were launched starring i Pokémon. Where is it? On Facebook Gaming! You didn't expect it, did you?

The two games in question are called Pokémon Tower Battle is Pokémon Medallion Battle, and both are offered in free-to-play format on the Instant Games-app platform of the Zuckerberg social network. The former is already available worldwide, while the latter has not yet crossed the borders of the Asian continent.

In Pokémon Tower Battle, developed by Bombay Play and available at this address, players are called to compete with friends or other people by massing Pokémon over each other to create a tower. The first who drops a creature off the platform loses. Occasionally, rare Pokémon to collect also appear. Pokémon Medallion Battle, on the other hand, is developed by GCTurbo, and is configured as a strategic game based on the use of digital cards. Players can collect, fight and evolve Pokémon in the form of medallions. New creatures will be added on a regular basis. Currently only available in Asia / Pacific, it will also be launched in Europe soon.

Remaining on the subject, we remind the coaches of Pokémon GO for mobile devices that today begin the 2019 Winter Holidays with many Ice-type little monsters!