 Two new images of Margot Robbie in the filming of The Suicide Squad

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shooting outdoors in Panama leaves us with new film materials “The Suicide Squad” from director James Gunn. Yesterday we could see some images and videos of actress Margot Robbie on her return as Harley quinn, the first time we saw her on the set of filming, and today's material gives us another look at the actress. First of all, we bring you a couple of video.

In the first one we see Margot Robbie's double practice one of the scenes she will shoot at night. In another video we see someone who has not been identified yet jumping over a car. Given the leap he seems to have certain superhuman abilities.

We close now with a couple of new images of Robbie that exclusively brings the medium. In fact this same reveals that although they are rolling in the old town of the city of Colon since Tuesday, the most important of the shooting will occur tomorrow Thursday in an area of ​​old evicted houses. Before going to Colon, the media details that the production was in the San Felipe neighborhood.

Takeover! Video of set of #TheSuicideSquad💀 showing dublê da Margot Robbie (#HarleyQuinn) Ensiando for a dinner of ação that vão gravar is noite. Olhem only beleza isso, folks! pic.twitter.com/99w0dgEIEc – DCVERSO (@Centraldcnauta) February 12, 2020

View this post on Instagram The filming of #thesuicidesquad also takes place in Columbus. Here some scenes with action doubles. #noticiasdelcine #dc #warner #projectsfutures A post shared by Boletodecine.com (@boletodecine) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:00 pm PST

Via information | The Panama Press