General News

 Two new images of Margot Robbie in the filming of The Suicide Squad

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016)

Shooting outdoors in Panama leaves us with new film materials “The Suicide Squad” from director James Gunn. Yesterday we could see some images and videos of actress Margot Robbie on her return as Harley quinn, the first time we saw her on the set of filming, and today's material gives us another look at the actress. First of all, we bring you a couple of video.

In the first one we see Margot Robbie's double practice one of the scenes she will shoot at night. In another video we see someone who has not been identified yet jumping over a car. Given the leap he seems to have certain superhuman abilities.

We close now with a couple of new images of Robbie that exclusively brings the medium. In fact this same reveals that although they are rolling in the old town of the city of Colon since Tuesday, the most important of the shooting will occur tomorrow Thursday in an area of ​​old evicted houses. Before going to Colon, the media details that the production was in the San Felipe neighborhood.

View this post on Instagram

The filming of #thesuicidesquad also takes place in Columbus. Here some scenes with action doubles. #noticiasdelcine #dc #warner #projectsfutures

A post shared by Boletodecine.com (@boletodecine) on

Image of the filming of The Suicide Squad (2021) in Panama

Image of the filming of The Suicide Squad (2021) in Panama

Image of the filming of The Suicide Squad (2021) in Panama

Via information | The Panama Press



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.