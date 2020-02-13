 Two new editions of Marvel’s Avengers announced and additional content

Share it:

Square Enix announces two new editions for the video game “Marvel’s Avengers”, which will be added to the standard edition that will be released on September 4 of this year. These two editions will be "Earth's Most Powerful Edition" and the "Deluxe Edition". Along with this, some of the advantages that those who reserve the game before launching, which have great access to the beta of the game, will have been revealed.

The specific details of each edition are:

“Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition” It includes a pack of exclusive obsidian attire (six hero attire), six exclusive obsidian identification badges and 72-hour early access.

“Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Most Powerful Edition” It includes a 30.5 cm full color statue of Captain America. Designed by the artisans of Gentle Giant, this high quality PVC statue synthesizes all the textures and details of Captain America's uniform. Marvel's Avengers: Earth's most powerful edition also includes a copy of the Deluxe Edition with an exclusive SteelBook, a Hulk head, a Mjolnir keychain, the Black Widow's belt buckle, the Iron Man's armor prototype planes , the honorary Avenger pin by Kamala Khan, a photo of the Avengers commemorative group and early access 72 hours before the launch date.

Those who book Marvel’s Avengers, in participating stores, will receive a set of limited edition pins, a patch set, a Steelbook designed by Mark Brooks, or a digital comic. The company has also started its reservation campaign today with guaranteed access to beta, a unique identification badge and a pack of classic Marvel outfits. The classic Marvel outfits are inspired by the moments of the comics in which each superhero accepted their powers for the first time to become the myths they are today.

For the specific case of the players who reserve the game on the PlayStation Store, they will also receive additional content such as Ms. Marvel's “Say it at hand” emoji and the dynamic theme with the Marvel’s Avengers hexagonal pattern logo. The exclusive digital edition of PlayStation ™ Store includes a unique identification plate of Ms. Marvel and one thousand (1,000) credits for you to spend on the different customization options of superheroes. This edition includes early access 72 hours before the launch of the game in September.

PlayStation 4 players can also play beta before booking any PS4 edition.