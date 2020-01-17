Two new detainees for spreading Víctor Sánchez del Amo's sex video

The National Police has arrested two new people for the dissemination, through the WhatsApp messaging service, of the intimate video of the Málaga Club de Fútbol coach, Víctor Sánchez del Amo.

These two arrests, advanced Friday by SUR newspaper, are added to the one that occurred last Friday of a neighbor of the Cordoba municipality of Puente Genil, 41 years old, and who spread this video through the social network Twitter.

As reported by the same sources, the second arrest, in this case of a 43 year old Spanish national, occurred on the afternoon of last Wednesday in Torremolinos. This Thursday the agents practiced the third detention, in this case a 21-year-old boy, also of Spanish nationality, in Córdoba.

Those arrested so far are investigated for alleged crimes of discovery and disclosure of secrets. Thus, after being heard in a statement before the National Police, they were released with charges with the obligation to appear before the Judicial Authority when required, they have added.

The investigation of the case is carried out by the Cybercrime Group of the Police Station of Malaga and is directed in two lines: the alleged extortionists, who requested payment in virtual currency to the Malaguista ex-trainer and those who disseminated the video not only through social networks but also through instant messaging.

This week it was learned that the Court of Instruction 10 of Malaga is responsible for investigating the case of the intimate video; which recorded about 700 retweets on Twitter and that will be analyzed on a case-by-case basis.