two new characters announced for the final season, who are they?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fifth season will mark the end of La Casa di Carta, so fans of the Netflix series expect a lot from the new episodes, which apparently will contain some interesting surprises, starting with the cast.

In fact, we will see it at work two completely new characters, whose role in the robbery economy is still shrouded in mystery. We know, however, that two young actors will interpret them, as he points out Vanity Fair:

Miguel Angel Silvestre : born in 1982, the actor is already famous among the general public, both for his statuesque physique (shown nonchalantly on the Instagram profile below) and for the other projects in which he participated. On his resume are in fact successful Spanish series like Velvet, be international productions like Sense 8 is narcos . We also know that he is a great sportsman and, after abandoning his tennis career, he usually practices surfing.

: born in 1982, the actor is already famous among the general public, both for his statuesque physique (shown nonchalantly on the Instagram profile below) and for the other projects in which he participated. On his resume are in fact successful Spanish series like Velvet, be . We also know that he is a great sportsman and, after abandoning his tennis career, he usually practices surfing. Patrick Criado: his successes have been achieved mostly in the Spanish context thanks to Aquila Roja is Plastic sea, but it actually started moving i first steps into the world of television as early as ten years. Cinema is his primary interest: he graduated in this area and has declared himself interested in undertaking other roles such as that of the director in the future. Judging from his social profiles, however, he does not disdain even music, since we often see him taking on electric guitars of all kinds.

At this point all that remains is to find out what role they will play in the series, but in the meantime we already know that Berlin will also return in the fifth season, while Ursula Corbero is conquering the public with her summer shots.